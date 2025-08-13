Honasa Consumer shares surge over 6 pc post-earnings announcement

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, jumped over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the firm reported a 2.64 per cent increase in consolidated net profit during the June quarter.

The stock surged 6.15 per cent to settle at Rs 284.60 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 13.68 per cent to Rs 304.80.

At the NSE, it climbed 5.88 per cent to Rs 285.15.

Honasa Consumer Ltd on Tuesday reported 2.64 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 41.32 crore for the first quarter of FY26, helped by volume gains.

It had logged a profit after tax of Rs 40.25 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Honasa Consumer.

Revenue from operations was higher at Rs 595.25 crore in the quarter as against Rs 554.05 crore in the year-ago period.

"Q1 FY26 marked a strong start to the year, with Honasa delivering its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 595 crore and a record quarterly profit of Rs 41 crore, supported by a sequential improvement in EBITDA margin to 7.7 per cent," said Chairman and CEO & Co-founder Varun Alagh in the earnings statement of the company.

Its gross profit margin improved to 71.2 per cent during the quarter, up 48 basis points. PTI SUM TRB