Honasa Consumer to acquire BTM Ventures, enter men's personal care market

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Thursday said it will acquire BTM Ventures at an enterprise value of Rs 195 crore, to enter the fast-growing men's personal care market.

BTM Venture, the company which owns 'Reginald Men' was founded in August 2022 by Trisha Reddy Talasani offers a curated range of men's products, across personal care, especially sunscreen and serum.

In the last 12-month period (Nov'24-Oct'25), the brand has done over Rs 70 crore top line with nearly 25 per cent EBITDA, said a joint statement.

"As part of the transaction, Honasa will acquire a 95 per cent stake via a secondary purchase at an enterprise value of Rs 195 crore, subject to closing adjustments. The remaining 5 per cent to be acquired after 12 months based on pre-agreed valuation criteria," he said.

The acquisition marks a strategic expansion into the rapidly growing men's personal care category and strengthens Honasa's presence in the south Indian market, where Reginald Men currently derives the majority of its revenue.

"The brand also adds strength in categories like sunscreen and serums, which are focus categories for Honasa Consumer," it said.

Commenting on the development, Honasa Consumer Co-founder & CEO Varun Alagh said this acquisition further strengthens the company in India's beauty and personal care landscape.

"The men's personal care category is evolving rapidly, and Reginald Men's deep insight into this segment, especially its nuanced understanding of what today's male consumers seek, makes them a strong strategic fit for us," he said. PTI KRH KRH TRB TRB