Honasa Consumer's Q1 profit jumps 63 pc to Rs 40.25 cr; sales rise 19 pc to Rs 554 cr

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Friday reported an increase of 62.9 per cent in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 40.25 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024.

It had registered a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 24.71 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from the company, Honasa Consumer.

Honasa Consumer's revenue from operations was up 19.28 per cent to Rs 554.05 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal. It was at Rs 464.48 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 520.38 crore, up 17.42 per cent in the June quarter of FY25.

The total income of Honasa Consumer in the June quarter was up 20 per cent to Rs 572.77 crore.

Shares of Honasa Consumer on Friday settled at Rs 473.60 on BSE, down 4.58 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA