Honda Cars domestic sales dip 23 pc in April at 3,360 units

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Thursday said its domestic sales declined 23 per cent year-on-year to 3,360 units in April.

The automaker dispatched 4,351 units to dealers in April last year. Export declined to 1,511 units last month as compared with 6,516 units in April last year.

"In view of the prevailing market conditions and subdued consumer sentiment, we have strategically moderated the dispatches in the month of April to maintain optimal inventory level across our network, ensuring operational efficiency and preparing for demand fluctuations without burdening the dealers," Honda Cars India VP (Marketing & Sales) Kunal Behl said in a statement.

The company is introducing certain grades of Elevate at attractive new price points along with other benefits in the month of May ensuring greater value for customers, he added. PTI MSS MSS MR