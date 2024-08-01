Honda Cars domestic sales dip 5 pc in July

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Thursday reported a 5 per cent fall in wholesales in the domestic market to 4,624 units in July.

The company had dispatched 4,864 units to its dealers in the domestic market in July 2023, Honda Cars India said in a statement.

Exports, however, grew over two-fold to 2,710 units last month against 1,112 units exported in July last year, it added.

"Despite the challenges in the market and subdued customer sentiment, our sales momentum was in line with our expectation," Honda Cars India Vice President (Marketing & Sales) Kunal Behl said.

The company has been focusing on creating fresh demand through attractive benefits, making it the best time for customers to buy new cars, he added.

"With the festive season approaching, we anticipate a positive sentiment, which should lead to strong sales momentum in the coming months. HCIL's steady growth in exports has boosted confidence in Indian manufacturing, reaffirming our commitment to delivering best-in-class products," Behl said. PTI MSS SHW