Honda Cars India crosses 2 lakh units cumulative exports milestone

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Honda Cars India Ltd on Thursday said it has crossed the milestone of 2 lakh units of cumulative exports from India.

The first 50,000 units were exported primarily to neighbouring SAARC countries, South Africa and SADC countries till 2021. The next 50,000 units export followed in 2.5 years, expanding the company's reach to Left Hand Drive markets in the Middle East, Mexico and Turkiye for the Honda City, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

In recent years, HCIL, which was established in December 1995, has seen a significant jump in export volume and the next 1 lakh units export was achieved in two years, driven by the demand for its mid-size SUV Elevate in new markets of Japan, South America and Caribbean nations. Honda Elevate is exported as WR-V in Japan, it added.

"This milestone underscores the global recognition of our India-made cars. It also reflects the dedication of our skilled teams and robust manufacturing capabilities," HCIL Vice President - Marketing & Sales, Kunal Behl said.

Stating that exports are an integral part of HCIL's business and revenue strategy, he said, "We remain committed to strengthening this area going forward. We are dedicated to the 'Make in India' initiative, serving both our domestic market and global customers." HCIL said Honda City and Honda Elevate have been the primary contributors to its export growth, accounting for 78 per cent of total export volume.

The remaining 22 per cent comprises models, including the Brio, Amaze, Jazz, BR-V, Mobilio, City e: HEV, Accord, and CR-V.

In terms of markets, the company said it has exported vehicles to 33 countries across various regions over the years. Japan accounted for the largest share at 30 per cent, followed by South Africa and SADC (Southern African Development Community) countries at 26 per cent, Mexico at 19 per cent, and Turkiye at 16 per cent.

The remaining 9 per cent share comprises countries in the Middle East, SAARC region, Caribbean and South America, it added.