Honda Cars India sales down 30.11 pc at 7,212 units in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India Ltd on Sunday reported a 30.11 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales at 7,212 units in February 2026.

The company had sold a total of 10,320 units in February 2025.

Domestic sales last month stood at 5,629 units as compared to 5,616 units in February 2025, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Exports were at 1,583 units in February 2026 as against 4,707 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Commenting on the performance, HCIL Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Kunal Behl said the company maintained its sales momentum through February, driven by the strong popularity of Honda Amaze compact sedan, while Honda City and Elevate also recorded steady volumes.

"As we approach the final month of the fiscal year, we remain optimistic about market performance," he said. PTI RKL MR