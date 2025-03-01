Honda Cars India sales drop 21 pc at 10,323 units in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Saturday reported a 21 per cent decline in total sales at 10,323 units in February as compared to 13,078 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales at 5,616 units and exports were at 4,707 units in the month of February 2025, HCIL said in a statement.

The company had registered 7,142 units in domestic sales and exported 5,936 units in February 2024, it added.

"The market conditions have been challenging for the auto industry where we saw reduced momentum in car registrations and difficulties in creating fresh demand during Feb as compared to last year," HCIL Vice President, Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl said.

The company's recent launches of all-new Amaze and special editions of Elevate Black and City Apex with good response from market have helped it to create new excitement in products and sustain sales in this tough period, he added.

"With new benefits outlined in the Union Budget 2026 to boost overall consumer demand, we hope situation will improve in coming period," Behl said, adding on the export front, the company continues to post healthy volumes led by strong performance of Elevate and City in export markets. PTI RKL DR