Honda Cars India sales up 20 pc at 1,31,871 units in 2024

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent growth in total sales at 1,31,871 units in 2024 as compared to 1,10,143 units in 2023.

Domestic sales of the company stood at 68,650 units last year as against 84,289 units in 2023, down 18.55 per cent.

Exports jumped over two-fold in 2024 at 63,221 units as against 25,854 units in 2023, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

The company sold a total of 9,460 units in December 2024 with domestic sales at 5,603 units and exports at 3,857 units, it added.

Commenting on the performance, HCIL Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Kunal Behl said, "2024 was a mixed bag for the industry. While the domestic car market had challenges towards creating fresh demand, HCIL recorded its highest ever exports in CY2024 largely driven by exports of our mid size SUV Honda Elevate." On the outlook, he said, "With a newly launched model (Amaze) and a strong commitment to the Indian market, we look forward to welcoming a prosperous 2025." PTI RKL MR MR