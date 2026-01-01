Honda Cars India sales up 3.6 pc at 5,807 units in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.6 per cent growth in domestic sales at 5,807 units in December 2025 compared to 5,603 units in the same month of 2024.

The company exported 2,352 units last month against 3,857 units in December 2024, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

"We closed December with good sales growth, carrying forward the positive momentum achieved since GST 2.0 implementation," HCIL Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Kunal Behl said.

The demand remained robust across all models, Honda Amaze, City and Elevate, with each contributing strongly to overall performance, he added.

On the outlook, Behl said, "The new year 2026 is expected to unlock new opportunities, with multiple product launches scheduled during the year". PTI RKL BAL BAL