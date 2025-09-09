Honda Cars, Jeep India to cut vehicle prices from Sep 22

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Tuesday said it will cut vehicle prices by up to Rs 95,500 to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The company said it will reduce prices of compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 95,500, City by Rs 57,500 and Elevate by Rs 58,400 with effect from September 22.

In a separate statement, Jeep India said that with the rationalisation of GST slabs, ex-showroom prices across the portfolio -- Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee -- will see substantial reductions ranging from Rs 1.26 lakh to nearly Rs 4.8 lakh, depending on the model and variant.

The new pricing structure will be effective across all Jeep dealerships nationwide from September 22, 2025, aligning with the implementation of the revised GST rates, it added. PTI MSS SHW