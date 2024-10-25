Honda Cars recalls additional 2,204 units to fix faulty fuel pump

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Friday said it is recalling additional 2,204 units to replace faulty fuel pumps across select models, taking the total to 92,672 units.

Earlier, the company announced a campaign to voluntarily replace fuel pump in 90,468 old units.

"Additionally, the campaign will cover 2,204 units of old models which have undergone this part change earlier as spare part," the automaker said in a statement.

The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting, it added.

"The replacement will be carried out free of cost at company dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from November 5, 2024, and the owners are being contacted individually," Honda Cars India said.

The company is recalling 2,204 units of models like Accord, Amaze, Brio, BR-V, City, Civic, Jazz and WR-V in the latest campaign.

The earlier announced recall covered 18,851 units of compact sedan Amaze, manufactured between September 19, 2017, and June 30, 2018.

It also covered 32,872 units of City, produced between September 9, 2017, and June 29, 2018.

The campaign also covered models like Jazz, BR-V, Brio and WR-V, which have been discontinued in the market.