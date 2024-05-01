Honda Cars reports 42 pc rise in Apr sales at 10,867 units

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Wednesday reported a 42 per cent increase in total sales at 10,867 units in April.

The company had sold 7,676 units in April 2023, Honda Cars India said in a statement.

Last month, the automaker sold 4,351 units in the domestic market and 6,516 units in overseas locations.

The company had registered sales of 5,313 units in the domestic market and exported 2,363 units in April last year.

"Our planned production volumes in April were lower due to the switchover of Elevate and City production to six-airbag standard variants and the dispatches were aligned accordingly," Honda Cars India Vice President (Marketing & Sales) Kunal Behl said.

On the other hand, shipment of Elevate continues to significantly boost the company's export volume which grew by 175 per cent over the same period last year, he added. PTI MSS SHW