Honda Cars sales dip 23 pc to 10,080 units in October

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Friday said its total sales declined 23 per cent year-on-year to 10,080 units in October.

The automaker had dispatched 13,083 units to dealers in October 2023.

The company's domestic sales dipped 41 per cent to 5,546 units last month from 9,400 units in the year-ago period.

Its exports rose to 4,534 units last month against 3,683 units in October last year.

"The festive sales momentum in October with Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali celebrated in the same month contributed strongly to the customer deliveries at the dealerships. It surely revitalised demand compared to the previous few months of muted activity for the industry," Honda Cars India Vice President (Marketing & Sales) Kunal Behl said.

He further said, "Our dispatches and deliveries aligned with our expectations. Our focused approach to aligning production and inventory with demand positions us well to sustain this momentum".