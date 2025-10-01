Honda Cars sales dip 26 pc YoY in September

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Wednesday said its total sales declined 26 per cent year-on year to 8,096 units in September.

The company sold 10,914 units in September last year.

Last month, company's domestic sales stood at 5,303 units while exports were at 2,793 units, the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

"In September, we witnessed a strong pick-up in both wholesales and deliveries from Navratras onwards, as customers aligned their purchases following the GST-related announcements," Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said.

The GST 2.0 has come as a boon for customers and the auto industry as cars are much more affordable with reduced prices and additional ongoing offers, he added.

"We expect this strong momentum to carry forward into October with heightened customer sentiment during Dhanteras & Diwali," Behl said.

The company registered 5,675 units in domestic sales and 5,239 units of exports in September last year.