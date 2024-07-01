Honda Cars sales dip 5 pc to 4,804 units in June

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Monday reported a 5 per cent fall in wholesales in the domestic market to 4,804 units in June.

The company had dispatched 5,080 units to its dealers in the domestic market in June 2023, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Exports, however, grew two-fold to 4,972 units last month against 2,112 units exported in June last year, it added.

"The market conditions have been challenging to create fresh demand," Honda Cars India Vice President (Marketing & Sales) Kunal Behl said.

On the exports front, the company continued to grow, marking a significant leap for the company, he added. PTI MSS MSS SHW