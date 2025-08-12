Honda Motorcycle opens BigWing outlet in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 12 (PTI) Two wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has inaugurated a new BigWing outlet in the city as part of its expansion drive, the company said on Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art facility offering both sales and service is located at Virugambakkam, Chennai.

Honda BigWing is the mid-size motorcycle retail format (200-750cc). The product portfolio comprises several motorcycles including Hornet 2.0, NX200, CB350, and the flagship Gold Wing Tour, a press release said on Tuesday.

Currently, with over 150 BigWing touchpoints operational across India, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India continues to extend its reach, bringing the brand closer to premium motorcycling fans nationwide.

The Honda BigWing Valasaravakkam (SVM Motors Pvt Ltd) is located at 106, Arcot Road, Virugambakkam, Chennai. PTI VIJ ROH