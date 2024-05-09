Honda opens Solution R&D Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) Honda R&D (India) Private Limited (HRID), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. on Thursday opened its new Solution R&D centre in Bengaluru, the company said.

The Solution R&D Centre will incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly, as well as work on software and connected services through 'co-creating' open innovation by adopting technologies and ideas of research and development companies, Honda said in a statement.

The Solution R&D Centre in Bengaluru will be partnering with companies with new ideas to develop new services and businesses that go beyond the scope of existing businesses and products from a long-term perspective.

Honda said it has set a global target of achieving carbon neutrality in all its products and corporate activities by 2050.

The company said it is working to make a wide range of its products carbon neutral in terms of their power sources. In the motorcycle business, Honda is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for all its motorcycle products during the 2040s. PTI GMS ROH