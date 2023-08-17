Honer Homes launches Rs 3,000 Cr gated community project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI) City-based construction firm Honer Homes on Thursday announced the launch of a Rs 3,000 crore gated community project here, claimed to be the largest in the city.

Advertisment

According to Promoter-Director of Honer Prime Housing Balu Chowdary, 'Honer Signatis' is being developed with 7.8 million sqft built up area housing 3,266 apartments in about 28 acres.

“As much as nine million sqft (90 lakh sqft) is currently under construction. Projects of about 10 million sqft are currently in the planning stage for future development,” Chowdary said in a press conference, speaking about his company's works.

The firm has already completed two projects of 3.2 million sqft in the city, he further said.

He said Honer Homes is offering its customers a limited time “irresistible” launch price and hoped that all home seekers would take advantage of it. PTI GDK ANE