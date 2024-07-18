Karishma Rathaur's Honestly raises Rs 3.2 crore in pre-seed funding

New Delhi: Honestly, an AI-powered beauty and personal care platform, has secured Rs 3.2 crore in a funding round led by Better Capital along with participation from Kunal Shah-led QED Innovations, and senior executives from Flipkart, Polygon and Cred.

The capital raised in pre-seed funding round will be used for product development and team expansion.

Honestly co-founder Karishma Rathaur said the investment will enable the company to build a strong engineering and marketing founding team over the next few months.

MyPickup raises Rs 1.5 crore

EV-Ride-hailing startup MyPickup has raised Rs 1.5 crore in a round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will be used for development of a proprietary scheduling and route optimisation algorithm, mobile application, brand building, and optimisation of operations management.

MyPickup is a subscription-based electric auto-rickshaw service provider.

byteXL raises USD 5.9 million

Edtech platform byteXL has raised USD 5.9 million (about Rs 49 crore) in a round led by Kalaari Capital, along with the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

The fresh funds will be used for team expansion, product development, adoption of new digital tools and technologies, and outreach to more colleges and universities across the country.

So far, byteXL has partnered with over 26 colleges and universities across India, training over one lakh students in various software technologies, including programming, emerging technologies like cybersecurity, full stack development, and cloud technologies.