Honeywell Automation India Q1 bet profit rises 32 pc to Rs 136.5 cr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Honeywell Automation India on Monday reported a 32.01 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 136.5 crore for the June-ended quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 103.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations for the quarter under review was 3.01 per cent higher at Rs 960.4 crore against Rs 932.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Seen sequentially, its revenues were slightly up at 1.02 per cent, but profits fell 7.89 per cent.

Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL) is a provider of integrated automation and software solutions. It is the Indian unit of American conglomerate Honeywell International.

Shares of HAIL settled at Rs 53,066.75 apiece on the BSE on Monday, 1.52 per cent down from the previous close. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL