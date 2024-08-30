Honouring previously made offers priority; plan to hire 12,000 staff in FY25: Wipro

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) IT firm Wipro on Friday said onboarding freshers who were previously offered jobs is a "priority" for the company and added that it onboarded about 3,000 such 'next-gen associates' in Q1 FY25.

The Bengaluru-based firm sees an overall intake of 10,000-12,000 NGAs in FY25.

The comments assume significance as the technology industry undergoes continual rounds of job cuts.

"At Wipro, our first priority is to onboard Next Gen Associates (NGAs), who had previously been made offers. In Q1 FY25, we onboarded approximately 3,000 such NGAs," it said in a statement to PTI.

Wipro foresees an overall intake of 10,000-12,000 NGAs and, will hire in the areas of GenAI, cybersecurity and cloud, it said.

"In order to develop a robust pipeline to meet future requirements, we will continue to explore off-campus hiring strategies and liaise with academic institutions that we have consistently partnered with over many years," it added. PTI ANK MBI BAL BAL