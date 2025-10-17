HooLiv raises Rs 24 cr to expand co-living, student housing business

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Startup HooLiv, which is into co-living and student housing, has raised Rs 24 crore from investors to expand its business.

The company was founded by Chinmoy Mishra, Rasmi Mishra, Gaurav Vij and Abhishek Verma.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has raised Rs 24 crore from investors led by Negen Capital.

The investment will focus on expanding HooLiv's presence in non-metro cities through bed acquisitions, brand-building initiatives, and further development of its proprietary property management platform, the company said.

"The student housing industry in India is entering a defining phase. Over the next few years, we expect to see consolidation, emergence of PropCo/OpCo models, and deeper university partnerships," Chinmoy Mishra, Founder & CEO of HooLiv, said.