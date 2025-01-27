Hopeful of MakeMyTrip continuing on high-growth trajectory:Group CEO Rajesh Magow

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Online travel booking platform MakeMyTrip is looking at adding new products and services to its portfolio and scaling up in segments like cruises and experiential tourism with a significant headroom for growth, as its eyes becoming a one-stop shop for travellers, company's Co-Founder & Group CEO Rajesh Magow said on Monday.

In an interview to PTI, Magow shared that he is hopeful of the NASDAQ-listed travel tech platform continuing on a profitable trajectory on account of past investments gaining traction, rising disposable incomes and the shift in Indian consumers' preferences as they lean towards spending more on travel and experiences.

Sharing the company's growth strategy, he informed that MakeMyTrip is looking at a combination of "adding new products and services, scaling up where there's significant headroom, and last but not the least, making sure that the steady business also continues to keep growing at a higher growth rate".

"So I'm hoping that the growth rate continues, which effectively means that the macro positive trend will continue. And if that's going to be true, the investment that we had made, reaching out to new segments, reaching out to new channels of growth also there's still a lot of headroom for that, that will also sort of continue, and we should hopefully be able to keep our trend of delivering high growth rate," Magow said.

The MakeMyTrip Group CEO feels a fresh marketing campaign on the lines of Incredible India could help boost the number of travellers visiting India, along with ensuring a smooth visa process.

"... If we are focused on bringing a lot of the foreign tourists to India, we also need to make sure that the visa operations, just the application of visa, just the entire process is very frictionless and seamless and convenient for...various countries," Magow said.

Gurugram-headquartered MakeMyTrip last week reported an almost 12 per cent rise in its net profit at USD 27.1 million for the December quarter on higher gross bookings.

It had reported a net profit of USD 24.2 million in the year-ago period.

MakeMyTrip has four revenue streams -- Air Ticketing; Hotels and Packages; Bus Ticketing; and Others. PTI RSN RSN ANU ANU