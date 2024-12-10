HORIBA India's hydrogen ICE test bed facility goes on stream

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) HORIBA India, an arm of Japan's analytical equipment and measurement solutions provider HORIBA Ltd, on Tuesday said its hydrogen internal combustion engine test bed facility in Pune has gone on stream.

Advertisment

The company which invested over Rs 100 crore in setting up HORIBA India Technical Centre (HITC) launched in 2016, said it has pumped around Rs 30 crore into establishing the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) test bed facility.

The facility has an engine testing capacity up to 380KW, meeting the Indian commercial vehicle segment, HORIBA India said in a statement.

"This new facility will not only expand the business avenues but would also contribute significantly to the global vision of achieving carbon neutrality, decarbonisation and sustainability," it added.

Advertisment

"The establishment of this hydrogen internal combustion engine test bed facility is going to be a significant step towards a sustainable tomorrow and plays a crucial role in India's green energy revolution," HORIBA Energy and Environment Executive Corporate Officer, George Gillispie said.

HORIBA has three manufacturing facilities in India -- Chakan (Pune), Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).PTI RKL ANU ANU