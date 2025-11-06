Horizon Industrial Parks appoints Urvish Rambhia as CEO

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Horizon Industrial Parks, a logistics platform in India owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds, has appointed Urvish Rambhia as Chief Executive Officer.

In this role, Rambhia will oversee the platform's continued growth, partnering with Blackstone to build the business for long-term success, a company statement said on Thursday.

Rambhia joins from Blackstone, where he most recently served as Principal of the India Real Estate team.

He supported investments across various sectors, including data centres and logistics, and played an instrumental role in establishing Horizon Industrial Parks.

Established in 2022, Horizon Industrial Parks is one of the largest developers and managers of Grade A industrial and logistics parks in India. The portfolio spans 42 industrial and logistics parks in 10 key markets, spread across 2100 acres with a 53 million square feet leasable area.