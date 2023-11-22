Horizontal drilling to evacuate trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel reaches 42 metres: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Horizontal drilling to evacuate trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi has reached 42 metres or 67 per cent of the blockade, rekindling hopes of the stranded 41 persons coming out soon.

In a statement, the government said the second lifeline for food distribution is functioning efficiently, ensuring an ample food supply like roti, sabzi, khichdi, daliya, oranges, and bananas, in addition to the supply of medicines and other essentials like clothes such as T-Shirt, undergarments, toothpaste, soap etc.

It further said a modified communication system with wire connectivity has been developed by NDRF/SDRF, through which clear communication is being made and added that "people inside reported in the morning that they are safe".

"NHIDCL has resumed horizontal boring from the Silkyara end to rescue workers using an Augur boring machine. As of date, 42 metres of pipes have been inserted," the statement said.

Fabrication of a protective canopy for the drilling machine is also underway, it added.

Boring through the debris of the collapsed stretch from the Silkyara end was put on hold on Friday afternoon when the American-made heavy-duty auger machine encountered a hard obstacle after about 22 metres.

Stalled horizontal drilling operation resumed on Tuesday.