Horticulture production falls slightly in 2023-24, fruit output rises

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The country's horticulture production is estimated to fall marginally by 0.65 per cent to 353.19 million tonne in 2023-24 as compared to the previous year, according to the government's third advance estimate released on Saturday.

Fruit production is expected to increase by 2.29 per cent to 112.73 million tonne in 2023-24 (July-June), driven by higher outputs of mango, banana, lime/lemon, grapes, and custard apple.

However, production of apple, citrus fruits, guava, litchi, pomegranate, and pineapple is likely to fall, the agriculture ministry said.

Vegetable production is projected at 205.80 million tonne, with increase in tomatoes, cabbage, cauliflower, and several other vegetables offsetting decline in staples like potatoes and onion, it said.

Onion production is expected at 24.24 million tonne. Potato output is likely to be at 57.05 million tonne, down due to lower production in Bihar and West Bengal. Tomato production is anticipated to rise 4.38 per cent to 21.32 million tonne.

The estimate also indicates growth in honey, flowers, plantation crops, spices, and aromatic and medicinal plants compared to the previous year.

These figures highlight the mixed performance of India's horticulture sector, with some crops flourishing while others facing challenges in the 2023-24 crop year.