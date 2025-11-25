Horticulture production up 4 pc to 369.05 mn tonne in 2024-25

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The country's horticulture production rose marginally by 4 per cent to 369.05 million tonne in the crop year ended June 2025 on higher production of fruits and vegetables, according to an agriculture ministry data released on Tuesday.

The horticulture production stood at 354.74 million tonne in the previous year.

Horticultural crops are estimated to have been covered in an area of 29.48 million hectare in 2024-25 crop year (July-June), marginally higher than 29.08 million hectare in the previous year.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that significant progress has been observed in fruit and vegetable production.

As per the third advance estimate of the ministry, fruit production is estimated to have increased by 5.12 per cent to 118.76 million tonne with bananas, mangoes, watermelons, jackfruit, mandarins, papayas, and guavas contributing significantly.

Vegetable production is projected to have increased by 4.09 per cent to 215.68 million tonne, with onion production particularly expected to have risen to 30.78 million tonne in 2024-25 from 24.26 million tonne in the previous year.

Potato production is pegged marginally up by 1.85 per cent to 58.10 million tonne, while tomato output at 19.46 million tonne for 2024-25.

Production of aromatic and medicinal plants is projected to have increased to 7,81,000 tonne, from 7,26,000 tonne last year.

Spice production is estimated at 12.50 million tonne, with increased production of garlic, ginger, and turmeric.

At present, the 2025-26 crop cycle is underway.