Horticulture sector 'backbone' of Kashmir's economy, govt neglecting it: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday described the horticulture sector as the "backbone" of the Valley's economy and accused the Jammu and Kashmir government of neglecting it.

She said her late father and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed took "bold and effective" measures to support the vital sector during his tenure.

"Mufti Sahib clearly recognised the fruit industry as the backbone of our economy. During his short tenure, he took bold and effective measures to support this vital sector," Mufti said in a post on X.

"He waived the toll tax, established fruit mandis across the region, introduced the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to purchase C-grade apples, and launched the high-density plantation scheme to boost productivity and quality," she said.

However, the present government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has, in sharp contrast," remained a "silent spectator" to the issues of the horticulture sector, the PDP chief alleged.

"It has failed to take forward these critical initiatives, most notably, it did not procure C-grade apples under the MIS this year, resulting in heavy losses for fruit growers who are already reeling from repeated disruptions, including the frequent closure of the National Highway," she said.