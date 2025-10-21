Hosachiguru expects Rs 100 cr revenue from 23-acre farm land project near Bengaluru

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Realty firm Hosachiguru is expecting a Rs 100 crore revenue from the sale of farm plots in a 23-acre project near Bengaluru, The company has launched a 23-acre project, 'Dharani', offering 60 farm plots.

"The sales potential of the project is worth Rs 100 crores and plot prices start from Rs 65 lakhs," the company said in a statement.

Hosachiguru, which manages all farms using organic, tech-enabled methods, providing a hassle-free ownership experience, has so far completed six such projects, while around 10 farm projects are in progress. PTI MJH MJH SHW