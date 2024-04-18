Hospitality organisations investing in employees through industry certifications: ISH co-founder

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Hospitality organisations are investing in their employees through industry certifications along with diversity and inclusion training, Indian School of Hospitality Managing Director Kunal Vasudeva has said.

"Through various initiatives, including apprenticeship programmes, hands-on training, leadership development, and mentorship, the hospitality sector is significantly investing in its professionals, empowering them to reach their full potential. Talent development initiatives empower determined individuals from marginalised sections of society, creating an inclusive workplace that fosters creativity, innovation and collaboration," he said.

"Additionally, hospitality organisations are investing in their employees through industry certifications along with diversity and inclusion training. This enables their employees to advance in their careers, navigate the complexities of the evolving hospitality landscape, and create a positive impact on communities," the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) co-founder added.

The ISH and Sommet Education, a global education group specialising in hospitality management and the culinary arts, have partnered with Accor, a global leader in hospitality, to launch the Indian Talent Development Initiative.

The three-year alliance was made official at the 19th Hotel Investment Conference in Bengaluru.

This endeavour will be led by the Sommet Education Foundation, with Accor serving as its founding patron. The Indian Talent Development Initiative aims to invest in the skills of Indian youngsters and deliver them opportunities for growth in the thriving hospitality industry.

Under the initiative, Sommet Education Foundation and Accor will sponsor 16 deserving individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to enrol in ISH's Intensive Culinary Arts Programme and Intensive Pastry and Bakery Programme. Each intake will consist of five to six students, with the programme scheduled to commence in August. Subsequent intakes will take place in January 2025 and January 2026.

''As a prominent hospitality education institution, we recognise the transformative potential of the Indian Talent Development Initiative to uplift and inspire individuals aiming to make a difference in the hospitality sector. ISH is dedicated to providing top-tier training and exceptional learning experiences to nurture a generation of new talents for hospitality who will set new benchmarks and create lasting impact on the future of hospitality,'' said Vasudeva.

Sommet Education Foundation Vice-President (Executive) Anouck Weiss echoed his views and said, "By offering scholarships and employment opportunities, we aim to empower individuals with the necessary skills and resources to emerge as change agents of the future." PTI GJS GJS SZM