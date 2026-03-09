Hotel, restaurant associations flag commercial LPG cylinder shortage, seek govt intervention

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Hotel and restaurant industry body FHRAI on Monday flagged the shortage of commercial cooking gas cylinders due to supply disruptions and sought government intervention in the matter.

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) wrote to Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, flagging "widespread disruption at the ground level".

FHRAI stated that several distributors are withholding supplies citing a government order dated March 5.

"In light of these challenges, we request the government to issue a formal clarification confirming that no such restrictions apply to the hospitality and food service sectors. We further pray for a clear mandate to be issued to all oil marketing companies to ensure the seamless distribution of commercial cylinders," FHRAI Secretary General Jaison Chacko said in the letter.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said commercial LPG cylinder suppliers were expressing their inability to meet the supply needs of the restaurant industry, which was "severely impacting" it, and urged the government to clarify/intervene on the issue.

"As per news articles, the Government has clarified that there is no ban on supply of commercial LPG cylinders for the restaurant industry. However, the ground situation is different, with suppliers expressing inability to supply the same. This is severely impacting the restaurant industry and in turn supply of food as an essential service for citizens. We request urgent clarification/intervention," NRAI said in a post on X. PTI RSN HVA