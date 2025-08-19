House of Abhinandan Lodha partners with Zepto to market housing plots

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Realty firm House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has tied up with quick commerce platform Zepto to market its residential plots.

In a statement on Tuesday, HoABl said it will initially market premium plots in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh and Neral in Maharashtra through the Zepto app.

"HoABL already offers a fully digital experience through its own app, where customers can explore, select, purchase, and track plots end-to-end. The Zepto partnership enhances accessibility further, allowing customers to discover and engage with HoABL's offerings on a platform they already use daily," the statement said.

Saurabh Jain, CMO of HoABL, said that this collaboration with Zepto widens its reach.

The Zepto app will ensure that prospective customers get connected within 10 minutes to an HOABL expert, who will guide them through the process on a video call.

Founded in 2020, Mumbai-based HoABL has sold about 11 million sq ft of developed land. Currently, the company has around 30 million sq ft under active development.

The brand has a presence in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Goa markets and will soon enter Punjab.