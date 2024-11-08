House of Abhinandan Lodha to invest Rs 3,000 cr in 6 plotted development projects

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Realty firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha on Friday announced a foray into six new cities, including Amritsar, Varanasi and Vrindavan, to build plotted development projects with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

Advertisment

Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha, which was formed in 2021, sells only residential plots across Maharashtra, Goa and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are entering into six new locations. We are committing Rs 3,000 crore investment in these new cities," The House of Abhinandan Lodha founder and Chairman Abhinandan Lodha told reporters in Gurugram where it has set up a new office.

Lodha said the company has acquired 352 acres of land across six new cities -- Amritsar, Vrindavan, Varanasi, Shimla, Nagpur and Khapoli near Mumbai. It will launch around 5,500 plots in these new cities by June next year.

Advertisment

Of the total Rs 3,000 crore investment, Lodha said half of the investment has been made to buy 352 acres of land and the remaining will be development cost.

Lodha said the company will fund investments through internal accruals as well as from its platform with HDFC Capital.

The company expects around USD 1 billion in revenue from plotted development projects in these six cities, he added.

Advertisment

Since its inception, The House of Abhinandan Lodha has already launched many plotted development projects covering 850 acres. It has already delivered 150 acres.

Many celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, have bought plots in its projects, he said, adding that the company's projects get completely sold out within weeks of launch.

Lodha said the demand for housing plots has been very strong post-COVID pandemic.

Advertisment

The company has bought more than 100 acres in Nagpur, 75 acres in Varanasi, 60 acres in Vrindavan, 50 acres in Khapoli, Amritsar (45 acres) and Shimla (11 acres).

"The opening of our new Gurugram office marks a pivotal moment in our mission to reshape land ownership in India.

"This expansion is not just about scaling operations - it's about driving a paradigm shift in how Indians perceive land as an investment. We see land as more than a commodity; it's a catalyst for long-term growth and community empowerment," he said.

Advertisment

The company aims to make Grade-A land ownership accessible, secure, and a cornerstone of wealth creation for generations to come, he added.

Elaborating on the expansion plan, Lodha said the company has identified 48 cities across India that have great potential for plotted development because of existing or upcoming infrastructure projects and inflow of tourists in these towns.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha is part of Lodha Ventures, which was established by Abhinandan after quitting Macrotech Developers (erstwhile Lodha Developers). PTI MJH MJH SHW