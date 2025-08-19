House of Biryan raises Rs 32 cr in growth-round funding

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Food-tech platform House of Biryan on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 32 crore in a growth-round funding from investors, including former India cricket captain MS Dhoni.

The investment round saw strategic investment from Bestvantage Investments. There was also participation from Mohit Goyal (ex-CVC Capital) and Abhineet Singh (Al Siraj Holdings) among others, the company said in a statement.

With the newly raised capital, House of Biryan (HoB) said it plans to accelerate expansion into Tier-1 cities in India, while also scaling globally.

Its first international cloud kitchen recently opened in Dubai, with Australia, Japan, the UK, and North America next on the roadmap, the company added.

HoB Co-founders Mohammed Bhol and Mikhail Shahani said, "This round fuels our ambition to scale from 22 kitchens today to 120-150 outlets over the next three years, targeting revenues of Rs 450-550 crore." "House of Biryan is not just another cloud kitchen, it is a consumer brand with global resonance. Their ability to build loyalty, demonstrate profitability, and execute at scale made this an easy decision for us. We are excited to back them in their journey of taking biryan global," Bestvantage Investments Founder & CEO Raman Sharma said.

HoB currently operates 22 kitchens across Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai and has served 2.8 million customers across 4.9 million orders, the statement said. PTI RKL DRR