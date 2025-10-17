House of Hiranandani to invest Rs 500 cr to build commercial project in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Realty firm House of Hiranandani will invest Rs 500 crore to build a commercial project in Mumbai.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has acquired a one-acre land parcel in Andheri East, Mumbai.

"The company plans to invest approximately Rs 500 crore to develop a premium commercial tower," House of Hiranandani said.

The upcoming project will offer a total leasable area of around 4 lakh sq ft.

The company has developed more than 50 million sq ft of area and delivered 26,612 homes.