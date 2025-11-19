House of Swamiraj to invest Rs 230 cr to build housing projects in Delhi-NCR, Goa

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Realty firm House of Swamiraj will invest Rs 230 crore to develop housing projects in Delhi-NCR and Goa.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has entered Goa and Delhi-NCR markets.

House of Swamiraj will invest Rs 200 crore in a Delhi NCR project, while Rs 30 crore in a Goa project. Both the projects are expected to be launched this fiscal.

In Delhi-NCR, the project will be developed on Yamuna Expressway.

Jason Samuel, Founder of House of Swamiraj, said these two projects will be smart homes with use of latest technologies.

In September, the company had signed a Rs 180-crore development agreement with housing societies 'Prakash CHS and Sargam CHS' to develop a new residential project on a 2,000-square metre plot in Thane West. PTI MJH HVA