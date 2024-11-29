House price index rises 4.3 pc in Q2: RBI data

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) All-India House Price Index (HPI) increased 4.3 per cent annually in the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year as compared to 3.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 3.5 per cent growth a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI released its quarterly house price index for the September quarter of 2024-25 on Friday, based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.

The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The RBI said the annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities -- ranging from a high growth of 8.8 per cent (Bengaluru) to a decline of (-) 2 per cent (Kanpur).

On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, all-India HPI decreased 0.1 per cent in the July-September period.

Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata and Chennai recorded a sequential rise in house prices during the latest quarter. PTI NKD TRB