House Price Index up 3.6 pc annually in Q1: RBI

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) All-India House Price Index (HPI) based on transaction-level data of 18 major cities increased by 3.6 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of the current fiscal, according to Reserve Bank data released on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the HPI quarterly based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

The central bank released its HPI for Q1:2025-26 with a new base year of 2022-23. The earlier base year was 2010-11.

"All-India HPI increased by 3.6 per cent (y-o-y) in Q1:2025-26 as compared to 7.6 per cent growth in the corresponding quarter of the previous year," RBI said.

The value of the house price index registered a marginal increase in Q1:2025-26, with Nagpur, Chandigarh, Chennai and Kochi registering the maximum increase over the last quarter.

On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, the index was up by 2 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2025-26.

"Eight new cities, viz., Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur, have been added to the existing 10 cities in the new series with base year 2022-23," the RBI said.

The other cities are Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, and Kochi. PTI NKD NKD SHW