Housing mkt in Sohna Road, Gurugram sees 54pc capital appreciation, 40pc rise in rent since 2022

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Housing prices at Sohna Road, a key micro market in the Delhi-NCR realty space, have risen 54 per cent since 2022 beginning while the average rental values have increased by 40 per cent, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock showed that rental values in key micro-markets of the top 7 cities have gone up to a significant 72 per cent between 2021-end and the first half of 2024 capital values, while capital values saw lower growth.

"Data analysis of key micro-markets in the top 7 cities shows that in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai, average residential rental values rose more than the capital values between 2021-end and H1 2024.

"However, areas in NCR, MMR and Hyderabad saw the reverse trend – capital values appreciated more than the rental values," Prashant Thakur, Regional Director & Head, Research - Anarock, said.

In Delhi-NCR's Sohna Road, the rental values rose 40 per cent in the period under review, while capital values jumped by 54 per cent.

Likewise, Sector-150 in Noida saw rental value growth of 56 per cent, while capital values appreciated by a whopping 126 per cent.

In Mumbai Metropolitan Region's Chembur, the rental growth was 38 per cent while capital appreciation stood at 39 per cent. At Mulund in MMR, the rental values appreciated by 26 per cent while capital prices rose 36 per cent.

Hyderabad's HITECH City and Gachibowli also saw capital appreciation outpace rental values. In HITECH City, rental value growth was 46 per cent and capital appreciation was 59 per cent, while Gachibowli saw rental values rise by 50 per cent and capital values by 70 per cent.

Top markets where rental value growth outpaced capital value appreciation during this period included Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road where average monthly rental values increased by 67 per cent, while capital values rose by 54 per cent.

At Thannisandra Main Road, average rental values grew 56 per cent while capital values appreciated 52 per cent.

Pune's Hinjewadi saw rental values increase by 52 per cent, while capital values rose just 31 per cent. In Wagholi, rental values growth was 60 per cent while capital values rose by just 30 per cent.

In Kolkata's EM Bypass, rental value appreciation was 46 per cent, while capital value growth was just 15 per cent. In Rajarhat, the rental value increase was 30 per cent while capital appreciation was 23 per cent.

Chennai's Pallavaram recorded rental value growth of 40 per cent, while capital values rose by 18 per cent. At Perambur, rental value growth was 33 per cent while capital appreciation was 18 per cent, the data showed. PTI MJH MJH SHW