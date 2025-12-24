Housing sales dip 16 pc in Oct-Dec to 98,019 units in top 9 cities: PropEquity

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Housing sales are estimated to decline 16 per cent in the October-December period to 98,019 units across the top 9 cities on lower demand as well as a fall in new supply of residential properties, according to PropEquity.

Real estate data analytic fim PropEquity on Wednesday pointed out that this is the lowest quarterly sales recorded since July-September 2021.

Housing sales in India's top 9 cities fell to 98,019 units in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 1,16,137 units in the year-ago period. Except for Navi Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, all 7 cities saw a decline in sales.

The data is related to primary residential markets.

Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquity, said, "Traditionally, the October-December period records strong sales momentum and new launches driven by the festive season. However, the recent decline reflects a shift toward premiumisation in the market, as evidenced by value growth despite a contraction in volumes." As per the data, housing sales in Bengaluru are estimated to decline 1 per cent to 15,603 units during the October-December period from 15,782 units in the year-ago period.

In Chennai, sales fell 3 per cent to 4,542 units from 4,688 units.

Hyderabad witnessed a 19 per cent decline to 11,323 units from 13,902 units, while Kolkata saw an 11 per cent fall to 3,995 units from 4,497 units.

Housing sales in Mumbai fell 25 per cent to 9,135 units from 12,223 units. In Thane, the sales dipped 26 per cent to 16,987 units from 22,817 units.

Pune recorded a 31 per cent decline in sales to 15,788 units from 22,940 units.

However, the demand in Navi Mumbai increased 13 per cent to 8,434 units from 7,496 units.

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 4 per cent to 12,212 units during the October-December period from 11,792 units in the year-ago period.

According to PropEquity, the fresh supply of residential properties fell 10 per cent to 88,427 units in Q4 2025 from 98,664 units in the year-ago period.

P E Analytics Ltd, a NSE-listed company, owns and operates PropEquity, which covers over 1,70,000 projects of more than 57,000 developers across over 44 cities. PTI MJH HVA