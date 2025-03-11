Housing sales in Gurugram cross Rs 1 lakh cr mark in 2024: PropEquity

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Gurugram housing market witnessed strong demand for luxury homes last year with sales rising 66 per cent to nearly Rs 1.07 lakh crore, according to PropEquity.

Real estate data analytic firm PropEquity on Tuesday released data of housing sales of the top 9 cities in terms of value.

As per the data, housing sales in Gurugram rose to 1,06,739 units last year from 64,314 units in 2023 calendar year.

PropEquity did not mention the name of real estate companies that have achieved strong sales in Gurugram last year.

However, property brokers in the area said DLF, Signature Global, Godrej Properties, M3M India along with its group firm Smartworld Developers, Elan Group, ATS Group and Krisumi Corporation were among the top sellers.

In Delhi-NCR overall, PropEquity said the sales of residential properties rose 63 per cent to 1,53,000 units in 2024 from 94,143 units in the preceding year.

Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquity said, "In Delhi-NCR, the weighted average sales price has gone up to Rs 12,469 per sq ft." "Rising prices and demand buoyance in Delhi-NCR is due to the robust infrastructure development, growing corporate presence and ample employment opportunities as is evident from Delhi NCR's rising dominance in office leasing," he said.

With the new government in place in Delhi, and (Master Plan of Delhi) MPD 2041 likely to see the light of the day, Jasuja said the real estate market will further see a surge with the entry of new supply.

Commenting on the report, Gurugram-based property consultant InfraMantra co-founder Garvit Tiwari said, "The Gurugram market performed extremely well in 2024. The city within a short span, has emerged as the most preferred real estate destination for residential and commercial development." Gurugram boasts of good returns leading to greater interest from investors, he added.

Vijay Harsh Jha, Founder and CEO of property brokerage firm VS Realtors, said, the NCR market has become a hot destination with demand for luxury homes at an all-time high.

"The infrastructure development around the National Capital and the adherence to compliance due to RERA have helped the real estate sector become a trusted investment tool for income generation and wealth creation," he added. PTI MJH DR