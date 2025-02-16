Housing sales in Jaipur up 5pc, value rises 39 pc in 2024: PropEquity

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Housing sales in Jaipur rose just 5 per cent to 10,695 units in 2024 but grew 39 per cent in value terms to Rs 8,388 crore, according to real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.

In 2023, housing sales in the capital city of Rajasthan stood at 10,187 units, with value of Rs 6,019 crore, PropEquity data showed.

PropEquity Founder Samir Jasuja attributed the higher growth in sales value to rising input cost of real estate projects because of an increase in prices of land, labour and construction materials.

Moreover, the developers are launching more premium and luxury housing projects, leading to higher sales value.

PropEquity has recently released the data for 15 major tier-II cities where total housing sales rose 4 per cent to 1,78,771 units in 2024 from 1,71,903 in the preceding year.

In value terms, the sales increased 20 per cent to Rs 1,52,552 crore in 2024 from Rs 1,27,505 crore during 2023.

These 15 locations are -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Nashik, Jaipur, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Mohali, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Goa, Bhopal and Trivandrum.