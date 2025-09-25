Housing sales up 14pc at Rs 1.52 lakh cr in Jul-Sep in 7cities; 9pc dip in volume: Anarock

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Housing demand remained subdued during July-September due to monsoon and inauspicious Shradh period with sales likely to fall 9 per cent to 97,080 units across seven major cities, according to Anarock.

However, sales in value terms are set to rise 14 per cent to Rs 1.52 lakh crore during the third quarter of this calendar year.

Housing sales stood at 1,07,060 units valuing Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the year-ago period, as per the data of real estate consultant Anarock.

"Sales continued to outstrip new supply in the quarter, reflecting continued market health," Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said.

The rise in sales in value terms is because of more transactions in the premium and luxury housing segments, besides price appreciation over the last year.

As per the data, housing sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are estimated to drop 16 per cent in the July-September quarter to 30,260 units from 36,195 units in the year-ago period.

In Pune, housing sales might fall 13 per cent to 16,620 units from 19,045 units.

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR could decrease 11 per cent to 13,920 units from 15,570 units.

In Bengaluru, sales might slip 1 per cent to 14,835 units from 15,025 units. Sales in Hyderabad are estimated to decline 11 per cent to 11,305 units from 12,735 units.

In Kolkata, 4,130 units are expected to be sold in the September quarter of 2025, an increase of 4 per cent from 3,980 units in the corresponding quarter in 2024.

Lastly, sales of residential properties in Chennai are likely to rise 33 per cent to 6,010 units during the July-September period from 4,510 units in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Commenting on the NCR market, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Ltd COO Rakesh Bohra said, "Q3 2025 sentiments were a little subdued due to the overall economic environment owing to the trade tariffs issue. This data seems to be for the pre-shradha period. Once the Navratri festive sales data for the last week of Q3 is accounted for, the figures would be much better." The interest levels for good projects with lifestyle amenities are very encouraging, he added.

"With GDP growth surpassing the estimates and more money in the hands of the consumer due to GST 2.0, the demand for housing will be positive in the coming quarters," Bohra said.

Anarock mentioned that the average housing prices grew 9 per cent annually - from Rs 8,390 per square feet in July-September 2024 to Rs 9,105 per sq ft in the current quarter.

Unsold inventory across the top seven cities fell marginally to 5,61,756 units from 5,62,148 units at the end of the preceding June quarter. PTI MJH MJH MR