Housing sales up 7 pc to Rs 2.98 lakh cr in H1; may rise 19 pc to Rs 6.65 lakh cr in FY26: Anarock

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Housing sales in seven major cities rose 7 per cent to Rs 2.98 lakh crore during the April-September period of this fiscal and may rise 19 per cent to over Rs 6.65 lakh crore in the full fiscal on better price realisation, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock on Monday released a report, pointing out that sales in volume terms have stabilised in the top 7 Indian cities.

More than 1.93 lakh units were sold in the top 7 cities during the first half of this fiscal, with the total sales value exceeding Rs 2.98 lakh crore as against sales of 2.27 lakh homes for Rs 2.79 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

On the outlook for FY26, Prashant Thakur, Executive Director & Head - Research & Advisory, Anarock, said, "The overall housing sales value in 2025-26 may see over 19 per cent year-on-year growth across the top 7 cities to exceed Rs 6.65 lakh crore." The consultant has estimated the total sales value by considering average prices and the average size of apartments.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, the total sales value in 7 major cities was about Rs 5.59 lakh crore, while sales volume stood at about 4,22,765 units, he added.

"After reaching a peak in overall absorption in FY2024, housing sales have tapered down amid various headwinds," Thakur said.

Anarock said the sales value momentum is largely driven by average price appreciation and also higher sales of premium apartments.

Commenting on the report, Dhaval Hemani, Co-Founder of Sarvam Properties, said, "What we're witnessing is a market driven by genuine end-user demand and value-led investment, rather than speculative buying." Ankur Jalan, CEO of Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a real estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), said that the next phase of growth will be led more by value appreciation than by sheer transaction numbers.

"Developers are becoming more selective in launches, focusing on quality and timely delivery rather than chasing volume," he added.

Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder & Managing Director of Stonecraft Group, noted that Hyderabad continues to stand out among the most dynamic markets, supported by strong infrastructure upgrades, investor confidence, and sustained demand in the mid- to high-end housing segments. PTI MJH MJH SHW