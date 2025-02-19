Housing.com parent firm REA India appoints Abhishek Makkar as chief technology officer

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) PropTech company REA India, which owns Housing.com and PropTiger, on Wednesday said it has appointed Abhishek Makkar as Chief Technology Officer.

He will lead the Engineering and Data Science teams and join the REA India Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Dhruv Agarwala, CEO.

Makkar has over 19 years of experience. In his most recent role at Expedia India, he spent seven years spearheading core eCommerce technology initiatives.

Previously at Amazon, he led global engineering teams focused on retail experiences and alternate delivery.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com & PropTiger.com stated, "As we continue to transform the home buying, selling & renting journey through technology innovations, Abhishek’s expertise will be instrumental in advancing our platform capabilities and extending our technology leadership." REA India is a part of REA Group Ltd of Australia, which is part of Newscorp, US.

It is one of the country’s leading full stack real estate technology platforms.

REA India recently reported a 46 per cent growth in revenue to 64 million Australian dollar (Rs 357 crore) during the six-month period ended June.