Housing.com parent firm REA India revenue up 46pc to Rs 357cr in July-Dec (H1) of FY25

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Proptech firm REA India, which owns Housing.com and PropTiger, has posted a 46 per cent growth in its revenue to 64 million Australian dollar (Rs 357 crore) in the first half of this fiscal ending June, helping it to reduce losses.

REA India, which is part of Australia's publicly listed firm REA, is a full-stack real estate technology firm and owns two online classified advertisement platforms Housing.com and Makaan.com as well as housing brokerage platform PropTiger.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO of Housing.com & PropTiger, said, "Housing.com continues to solidify its position as India's number one real estate app, driven by our app-first strategy. With a 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in app traffic, a 143 per cent increase in monthly app sessions, and expansion into seven new Tier 2 cities, we are redefining the digital property experience." He said the REA India's commitment to enhance the consumer journey—through AI-powered price estimates, improved search capabilities, and seamless integrations—has fueled strong market penetration and engagement.

"These advancements, coupled with a sharp focus on core business growth, have led to exceptional financial performance: 46 per cent revenue growth to (Australian Dollar) AUD 64 million in H1 of FY25, driven by exceptional growth in Housing Edge and continued solid growth on the core Housing.com platform," Agarwala said.

Notably, he said, the EBITDA loss reduced to AUD 14 million from AUD 19 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

"As we move into H2 FY25, we remain committed to scaling these efforts, further strengthening our leadership in India’s digital real estate market while delivering unparalleled value to home seekers and industry partners alike," Agarwala said.

REA India said the Housing.com expanded its presence in seven new Tier 2 cities during July-December period of 2024-25 fiscal. This takes the total number of Tier 2 cities Housing.com operates in to 20.

The seven new Tier 2 cities added are Cochin, Patna, Dehradun, Guwahati, Raipur, Surat and Varanasi. PTI MJH DR