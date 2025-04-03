Housing.com's parent REA India CEO Dhruv Agarwala resigns

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Dhruv Agarwala, the CEO of REA India, that owns real estate classified platform Housing.com, has resigned from the company.

In a statement on Thursday, Australia's REA Group announced that Agarwala has decided to step down as CEO of REA India after 14 years with the business.

"Agarwala will remain with the business to support the appointment of his successor and ensure a smooth leadership transition before departing. A comprehensive process to appoint a new CEO is underway," it added.

REA India is the owner of real estate technology platforms Housing.com and PropTiger.com.

Agarwala co-founded PropTiger in 2011 before REA Group acquired a controlling interest in 2020, following its initial investment in 2017.

He led the successful acquisition of Housing.com and played a central role in the integration of this platform.