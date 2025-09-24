HP CM invites global investors to explore opportunities in clean energy, tourism, horticulture

Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has invited global investors to explore opportunities in clean energy, responsible tourism, horticulture, IT, and wellness sectors in Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu, who addressed the House of Lords, London, on Tuesday evening at a summit hosted by the Indo-European Business Forum, highlighted the state's 100 per cent literacy rate, along with its strong foundation of trust and resilience, which make it an attractive destination for investment, a statement issued here on Wednesday said.

The chief minister was conferred with the Leadership and Governance Award in recognition of his visionary and transformative governance in Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu became the first chief minister in the country to address the House of Lords, a spokesperson of the state government claimed.

The chief minister emphasised that Himachal Pradesh is not just a year-round tourist destination but has also emerged as a hub of opportunities for global business and reiterated the state government's commitment to building a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh through systemic reforms.

He said that the state government has introduced forward-looking policies, which are driving Himachal Pradesh towards clean and green energy, responsible tourism, horticulture, information technology, data storage, and food processing.

Sukhu also said the state has already taken a leadership role in hydropower and renewable energy, where European expertise and Indian aspirations can create strong synergies.

He further noted that Himachal apples have earned global recognition as a trusted brand, and it is into organic vegetables, floriculture, and other high-value crops that are poised for international markets.

Sukhu invited European investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to visit Himachal Pradesh, assuring them that they would not only discover business opportunities but also build partnerships founded on trust, stability, and shared values. PTI BPL BAL BAL